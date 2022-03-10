Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

INUV opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

