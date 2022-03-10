Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
INUV opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.85.
Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)
