Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The health services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of Invacare stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.10. Invacare has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $9.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invacare during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Invacare by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Invacare by 135.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Invacare by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Invacare by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

