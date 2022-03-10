Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.96% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $13,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 92,878 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

CQQQ opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.15. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $48.03 and a 12 month high of $92.23.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.