Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Down 99.0% in February

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the February 13th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PSL traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,942. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.76. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $80.51 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

