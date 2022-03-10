Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105,133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,895 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14,122.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,470,000 after purchasing an additional 682,279 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 481.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 203,651 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,700,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,060,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $77.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.17. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

