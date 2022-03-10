Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 7,500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPKW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

IPKW traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,986. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $47.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.