Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,439 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.44% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 350,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 40,107 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,902 shares during the period. 25.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

