Invesco Ltd. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,158 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

