Invesco Ltd. Has $3.50 Million Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,151 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Lakeland Financial worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at $598,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at about $4,497,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,052 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

LKFN opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.91.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

