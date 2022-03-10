Invesco Ltd. Sells 247,632 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 247,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.54% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,762 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 60,540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 120,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

EGRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of EGRX opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $654.87 million, a PE ratio of 123.68 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

