Invesco Ltd. Sells 66,568 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 66,568 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.01% of Vera Bradley worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 663,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

VRA opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $238.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

