Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 69,092 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.35% of Matrix Service worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 209,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 85,594 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 618,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 180,810 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

MTRX stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $227.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service news, Director John D. Chandler acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin A. Durkin acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $166,838. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

