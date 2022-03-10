Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is DeDora Capital Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

DeDora Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 5.4% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 457.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $149.86. 247,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021,424. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $136.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

