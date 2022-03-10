Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 4.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 62.7% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 59,155 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,315,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWRE opened at $39.16 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18.

