Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Stock Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 84,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,177,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 215,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,914,000 after acquiring an additional 117,809 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of RWL stock opened at $77.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.21. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.