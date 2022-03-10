Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Holdings Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

