Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DT Midstream (DTM)

DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/8/2022 – DT Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.
- 3/4/2022 – DT Midstream was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – DT Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – DT Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $55.00.
- 1/26/2022 – DT Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “
- 1/20/2022 – DT Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
NYSE:DTM traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.35. The stock had a trading volume of 592,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,333. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.
DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.
