Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.330-$4.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.25. 91,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,730. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.76, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is presently -669.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSR. BMO Capital Markets lowered Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.25.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

