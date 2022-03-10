IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in IQVIA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,571,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $219.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.30 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

