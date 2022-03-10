IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRCP opened at $2.47 on Thursday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRCP. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 426.1% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,631 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 333.0% in the third quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 1,230,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 946,167 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 273,807 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% in the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 355,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 272,707 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.