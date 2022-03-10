IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IRCP opened at $2.47 on Thursday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.
