iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,728,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.89. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $55.00.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.
