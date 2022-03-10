iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,728,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.89. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,925,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,175 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 649.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,088,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,112,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,550,000 after buying an additional 1,618,446 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,161,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 714,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,049,000 after acquiring an additional 255,624 shares during the period.

