iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,989 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,161 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,202,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,281,000 after acquiring an additional 515,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,289,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,183,000 after acquiring an additional 501,530 shares during the period.

IUSB traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,501. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $54.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

