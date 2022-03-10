iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $50.36 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $54.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

