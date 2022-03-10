iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the February 13th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 135.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 387,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after buying an additional 222,973 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $301,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,333,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 99,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,299. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $50.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

