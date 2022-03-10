iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Stock Position Decreased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,033 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,172,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,710,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 164,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,090,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 132,229 shares during the last quarter.

EWI opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

