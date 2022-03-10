iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 442.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock opened at $158.29 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.02.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.