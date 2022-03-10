iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises 2.3% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,794,000 after purchasing an additional 54,164 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,636,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,587,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,553,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $10.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $442.61. 209,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,852. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $386.02 and a 1 year high of $559.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $488.07 and its 200 day moving average is $490.18.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

