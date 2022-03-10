iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $11,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000.

SOXX stock traded down $16.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $437.08. The company had a trading volume of 135,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,852. The business has a 50-day moving average of $488.07 and a 200-day moving average of $490.18. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $386.02 and a one year high of $559.02.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

