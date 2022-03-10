iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is First National Bank of South Miami’s 6th Largest Position

First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 55,932 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,865,000.

IJH traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.05. 249,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,368. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $247.37 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

