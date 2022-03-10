iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 206,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,776. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

