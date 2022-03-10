iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,542,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,426. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.25. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

