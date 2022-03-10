iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 783,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,765,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,272,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 46,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $106.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.25. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

