Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.87. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 12.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 84,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.