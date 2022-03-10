Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.87. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (Get Rating)
Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.