ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 553.25 ($7.25).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.86) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 475 ($6.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.05) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 410 ($5.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.21) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday.

ITM stock traded down GBX 18.20 ($0.24) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 378.80 ($4.96). The stock had a trading volume of 3,913,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,192. The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 304.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 392.33. ITM Power has a 52-week low of GBX 208.24 ($2.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 543 ($7.11).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

