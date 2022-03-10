ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the broadcaster’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 130 ($1.70).

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 109 ($1.43) to GBX 128 ($1.68) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ITV to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 141.60 ($1.86).

ITV stock opened at GBX 81.28 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 8.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 111.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.87. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

In other ITV news, insider Edward Carter acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($49,135.22). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £476,687.14 ($624,590.07). Insiders acquired a total of 163,070 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,531 in the last three months.

ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

