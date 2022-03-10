Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.51. Jack in the Box posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share.

JACK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.48.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 988 shares of company stock valued at $89,366 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.35. 3,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.28. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $124.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

