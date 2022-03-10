James Carl Stewart Sells 150,000 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NEX stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.43.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

