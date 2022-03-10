Jane Street Group LLC Buys 113,972 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 929.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,972 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 196,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 308,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

BSCM opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

