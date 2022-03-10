Jane Street Group LLC Buys 14,707 Shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.01% of Natural Order Acquisition worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOAC stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

