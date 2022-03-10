Janet Raye Cowell Buys 915 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) Director Janet Raye Cowell acquired 915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.76 per share, with a total value of $19,910.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

JRVR stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 249,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,264. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -23.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 129,640 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About James River Group (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.