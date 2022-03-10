Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 18.3% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLO opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

