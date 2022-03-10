Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 14,288 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,321,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 246,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 21,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,156,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EWBC opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.85.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.