Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,841 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,222 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.6% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 673,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 431,940 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 94,931 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

