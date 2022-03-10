Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $862,000 in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,099.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE OVV opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 3.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -24.67%.

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.