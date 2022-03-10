Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 46.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 6.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPI shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $390,395.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,784 shares of company stock worth $12,732,419. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 3.11. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $59.77.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

