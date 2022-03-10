Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Director Edward P. Garden Acquires 500,434 Shares

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) Director Edward P. Garden bought 500,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $15,968,848.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.