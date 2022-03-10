Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Director Edward P. Garden Acquires 500,434 Shares

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) Director Edward P. Garden bought 500,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $15,968,848.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.45.
Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.
Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
