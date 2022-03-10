Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,823,000 after purchasing an additional 170,913 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,712,000 after buying an additional 132,283 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,513,000 after buying an additional 92,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1,527.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after buying an additional 34,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 124,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,764,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090. Insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $691.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $803.71. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $641.30 and a 52-week high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 79.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.49%.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $991.20.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

