Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JCYGY remained flat at $$33.45 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24.
About Jardine Cycle & Carriage
