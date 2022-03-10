Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.000-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,658. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.93.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after buying an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,778,000 after buying an additional 191,603 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

