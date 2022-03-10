Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.000-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,658. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after buying an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,778,000 after buying an additional 191,603 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
