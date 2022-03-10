JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) to announce $43.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.82 billion. JD.com reported sales of $34.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year sales of $149.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.40 billion to $150.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $179.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $177.47 billion to $182.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow JD.com.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.93.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $9.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.41. 3,306,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,427,369. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. JD.com has a twelve month low of $56.41 and a twelve month high of $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QVT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its position in shares of JD.com by 140.1% in the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of JD.com by 134.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after acquiring an additional 314,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of JD.com by 126.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

